WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran holds annual military exercises near Gulf of Oman
The exercises aim "to display the country's military might and readiness to confront our enemies," a spokesperson for the Zolfaqar-1400 drill said.
Iran holds annual military exercises near Gulf of Oman
The exercise covers an area from the eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 7, 2021

Iran's military has launched an annual exercise near the mouth of the Gulf, a few weeks before the resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

"The military exercise in Iran's coast on the Gulf of Oman is to display the country's military might and readiness to confront our enemies," Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, the spokesman for the Zolfaqar-1400 drill, told state TV on Sunday.

READ MORE: The Iran nuclear deal may soon become Biden’s second major failure

The exercise covers an area from the eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea, state TV reported.

About a fifth of oil that is consumed globally passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway in the Gulf.

RECOMMENDED

Periodic confrontations have taken place between Iran’s military and US forces in the Gulf since 2018, when former US President Donald Trump exited the nuclear pact and reimposed harsh sanctions against Tehran.

Iran has reacted by breaching the deal's limits on its nuclear programme.

READ MORE: Iran nearly doubles stock of enriched uranium in a month

Indirect talks between Iran and US President Joe Biden's administration to revive the pact, which were put on hold since the election of Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June, are set to resume in Vienna on November 29.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report