The Palestinians on Sunday slammed Israel for rejecting the promised reopening of the US consulate in the occupied East Jerusalem, a move that would restore Washington's main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the city.

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it views the reopening of the consulate as part of the international community's commitments to ending Israel's decades-long occupation of territories of the Palestinians.

“East Jerusalem is an inseparable part of the occupied Palestinian territory and is the capital of the state of Palestine. Israel, as the occupying power, does not have the right to veto the US administration’s decision,” the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late Saturday there was no room in Jerusalem for another American mission.

Asked about the consulate at a press conference, Bennett repeated Israel's position on Jerusalem.

“There's no room for another American consulate in Jerusalem,” he said. “Jerusalem is the capital of one state and that's the state of Israel.”

US pledge to reopen consulate