Indian police are seeking the owners of around 100 social media accounts accused of sharing "fake news" after mob attacks on mosques in the country's northeast.

Last month's violence in Tripura state erupted on the sidelines of a rally for hundreds of followers of a right-wing Hindu nationalist group.

Four mosques were vandalised and several Muslim-owned homes and businesses were ransacked.

According to police, people aiming to whip up further violence shared misleading images on social media after the incident.

"The accounts identified were spreading rumours, fake news, fake videos and fake photographs that were not even linked to Tripura," a senior police officer in the state told AFP news agency on Sunday, on condition of anonymity.

"It is still too early but everyone will be identified and arrested for such fabrications."

Provoking conflict

A police report released to media on Saturday identified 102 posts that it said were published by "unknown miscreants" to provoke conflict between "people of differing religious communities".

Local media reports said police had written to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to demand the posts be removed.