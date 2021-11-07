Afghanistan has announced the start of a four-day nationwide polio vaccination campaign aimed at inoculating children under age 5.

“Without any doubt polio is a disease that without treatment will either kill our children or cause them permanent disability, so in this case the only way is to implement the vaccination,” said Dr Qalandar Ebad, the Taliban’s acting public health minister on Sunday.

The four-day campaign will start on Monday and take place countrywide, Ebad said.

The estimated target population is Afghanistan’s 10 million children under age 5, including the more than 3.3 million who could not be reached since 2018.

“Vaccination of (children) less than five years of age in the country during the national immunisation days is a gigantic task. It is not possible for the Ministry of Public Health alone to complete this task successfully, so we need the support of all lined departments,” said Nek Wali Shah Momin, a Health Ministry official in the polio eradication department.

Long hiatus

For the past three years before taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban had barred UN-organised vaccination teams from doing door-to-door campaigns in parts of the country under their control.