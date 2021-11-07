Sudan’s security forces have dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people in the capital of Khartoum, in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after last month’s military coup.

Teachers and education workers protested the coup on Sunday outside the Education Ministry in Khartoum’s district of Bahri, according to the Sudanese Professionals' Association, which led the uprising against longtime autocrat Omar al Bashir.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters and arrested at least 113 people, mostly teachers, said lawyer Moez Hadra.

There were sporadic protests elsewhere in Khartoum, he said.

Local authorities announced the resumption of school classes in the capital for the first time since the coup.

READ MORE: Sudan protest movement rejects power-sharing agreement with military

Nationwide strikes

Sunday was the first of two days of nationwide strikes called by the SPA, which vowed to continue protesting until a full civilian government is established to lead the transition.

Several shops and businesses in Khartoum were seen open, according to a video journalist with The Associated Press.

The fresh crackdown has also come as mediation efforts between the military and civilian leaders have stumbled, according to a military official with knowledge of the ongoing efforts.