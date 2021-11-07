Elon Musk has polled his more than 62 million Twitter followers about whether he shouldsell10percent of his Tesla shares, insisting he would do as voters say.

The over-the-top electric car maker's query on Saturday follows a proposal by Congressional Democrats to tax the super-wealthy more heavily by targeting stocks, which are usually only taxed when sold.

"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," Musk wrote, asking followers whether they agree "yes" or "no."

"I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes," the multi-billionaire said.

Around 0700 GMT, 56.4 percent had voted in favour of selling. The poll is scheduled to end around 2000 GMT on Sunday.

Richest man in the world

The entrepreneur was also awarded a large package of stock options and convertible shares as compensation.