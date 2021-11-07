Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt using an explosive-laden drone that targeted his residence, and is seemingly unscathed.

Two Iraqi officials told the Associated Press that seven security guards were injured in the attack early Sunday within Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone area.

The prime minister tweeted shortly after the attack: “I am fine and among my people. Thank God".

Kadhimi appeared in a video footage published by his office on Sunday chairing a meeting with top security commanders to discuss the drone attack.

"The cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the home of the prime minister last night with the aim of assassinating him, is a serious targeting of the Iraqi state by criminal armed groups," the premier’s office said in a statement issued following the meeting.

Three drones were used in the attack, including two that were intercepted and downed by security forces while a third drone hit the residence, state news agency INA quoted an interior ministry spokesman as saying.

Residents of Baghdad heard an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

The attack in Baghdad's Green Zone was the first to target the residence of Kadhimi, who has been in power since May 2020, and came as Iraq's political parties wrangle over who will run the next government after elections last month.

International reaction

The United States swiftly condemned the attack and said it was "relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed".

"We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq's sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said the kingdom condemns the attack on Iraqi Prime Minister, calling it a "cowardly terrorist act", Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.