A US federal appeals court has issued a stay freezing the Biden administration's efforts to require workers at companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly.

The ruling from the New Orleans-based United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit comes on Saturday after numerous Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the new rule, which is set to take effect on January 4.

The ruling said that because petitioners "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court."

In a statement, Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said the Labor Department was "confident in its legal authority" to issue the rule, which will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The two-page order directs the Biden administration to respond to the request for a permanent injunction against the rule by 5 p.m. Monday.

The stay comes two days after the Biden administration unveiled the rule, which was immediately met with vows of legal action from Republican governors and others, who argued it overstepped the administration's legal authority.

