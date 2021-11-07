Tunisian human rights defenders and activists have demanded the withdrawal of an international arrest warrant for former President Moncef Marzouki.

“The arrest warrant for Marzouki is an arbitrary measure that comes in the context of the treasonous rhetoric carried out by President Kais Saied and defaming the opposition,” activists said in a petition on Saturday that condemned the warrant.

"This is a policy that Saied has followed since July 25 to silence anyone who opposes his monopoly in power," it added.

The petition demanded the cancelation and withdrawal of the warrant, “which offends the Tunisian judiciary.”

A Tunisian court issued an international arrest warrant against Marzouki on November 4 over accusations he had allegedly compromised Tunisia's security.

In October, Saied ordered the justice ministry to open an inquiry into 76-year-old Marzouki, days after the ex-leader urged France not to support Saied's "dictatorial regime".

