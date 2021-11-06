Thousands of climate protesters have braved rain and wind in Glasgow to take part in worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN talks to act fast enough to tame global warming.

Organisers and police said on Saturday they ultimately expected up to 50,000 people to parade through the streets of the Scottish city.

Demonstrators began gathering on Saturday morning in a park near the COP26 summit venue, chanting: "Our world is under attack, stand up fight back!"

"I think a lot of politicians are scared of the power of this movement," said a 22-year-old Norwegian protester who gave her name as Jenny.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Glasgow to hammer out how to meet the Paris Agreement goals of limiting temperature rises to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

At the halfway stage of the COP26 negotiations, some countries have upgraded their existing pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while there have been sep arate deals on phasing out coal, ending foreign fossil fuel funding, and slashing methane.

High security

Security has been boosted in Glasgow and many city-centre shops closed for Saturday's march, which had a party atmosphere replete with dance troupes, drummers, bagpipers and a singing Darth Vader.