Ethiopia must be ready to make "sacrifices" to "salvage" the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged, as fighting in the north intensifies between government forces and Tigrayan rebels who threaten to advance on the capital.

His announcement came on Saturday, a day after nine rebel groups said they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Abiy's government.

"There are sacrifices to be made, but those sacrifices will salvage Ethiopia," Abiy tweeted.

"We have seen the tests and obstacles and it made us stronger," he said, adding: "We have more allies than the people who turned their backs on us."

"For us, Ethiopians, dying for our sovereignty, unity and identity, is an honour. There is no Ethiopianism without sacrifice," the government's communication service said on Twitter.

'Remove the regime'

TPLF representative Berhane Gebre-Christos said on Friday the alliance aimed to "remove the regime," as he signed the nine-party agreement in Washington.

Last weekend, the TPLF said it had taken two strategic cities in the region of Amhara, where its fighters had advanced after retaking their Tigray bastion in June.