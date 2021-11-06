WORLD
Knife attack on German train leaves several people injured
Police have arrested a man after the attack on a high-speed train left at least three people injured.
A police spokesperson said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 6, 2021

Three people have been wounded in a knife attack on a high-speed train in southern Germany, .

Officers said the danger was over and a 27-year-old man was in custody, with unconfirmed media reports claiming the suspect was of Syrian origin and suffered from psychiatric issues.

The motive for the attack on the passenger train, making its way from Bavaria to the northern city of Hamburg with roughly 300 people on board, was not yet clear.

Local prosecutors are handling the case rather than the federal officials who would deal with suspected terrorism.

The three victims were being treated in hospital, said police in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz, adding that none had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Motive unclear

The ICE high-speed train was halted in the station of Seubersdorf, southeast of Nuremberg, and travel on the line was suspended.

"This knife attack is horrible," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Twitter.

"I would like to thank everyone, especially the police and the train staff, for their brave action, which prevented something even worse from happening.

"The motive for the crime is still unclear and will now be determined."

READ MORE: French police officer dies in knife attack near Paris

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
