WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
The blast after the collision with a truck claimed victims among those who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, the mayor of Freetown said.
Scores killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
The majority of the victims were street vendors and motorcyclists, many of whom were caught in the blaze while trying to retrieve fuel leaking from the tanker before it ignited. / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 6, 2021

At least 98 people have been killed in the capital of Sierra Leone after a fuel tanker exploded following a collision.

The government has not yet confirmed the death toll, but the manager of the central state morgue in Freetown said it had received 91 bodies following the explosion on Friday.

Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of the port city, said in a post on Facebook.

"We've got so many casualties, burnt corpses," said Brima Bureh Sesay, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, in a video from the scene shared online.

"It's a terrible, terrible accident."

Harrowing footage

RECOMMENDED

Several badly-burned victims lay on the streets of Freetown as fire blazed through shops and houses nearby, social media images showed on Friday, although Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the clips.

"The video and photo footage making rounds on social media are harrowing," said Aki-Sawyerr. "There are rumors that more than 100 people have lost their lives."

The blast after the collision with a truck claimed victims among those who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, she added in a posting on Facebook.

"My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result," President Julius Maada Bio tweeted.

"My Government will do everything to support affected families."

READ MORE: Death toll from Sierra Leone mudslide surpasses 1,000

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report