US court convicts first extradited Chinese national of economic espionage
Yanjun Xu could face up to 60 years in prison and a $5 million fine for all violations. In 2020, cybercrime cost the world over $1 trillion in losses, according to a McAfee report.
FBI Assistant Director Alan Kohler Jr. says the Chinese government is stealing American technology to aid its country's economy and military. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
November 6, 2021

An alleged Chinese State Security spy has been convicted of plotting to steal trade secrets from several US aviation and aerospace companies by a US federal jury.

The US Justice Department said on Friday that Yanjun Xu, the first Chinese operative extradited to the US for trial, was convicted of two counts of conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage.

The charges also included a count of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft and two counts of attempted theft of trade secrets.

The ruling means Yanjun could face up to 60 years in prison, and violations and fines totaling more than $5 million, according to a press release.

He will be sentenced by a federal district court judge.

"PRC stealing American technology"

In a statement, FBI Assistant Director Alan Kohler Jr. said the Federal Bureau of Investigations was working with dozens of US agencies to share information and resources to combat operations by the People's Republic of China.

"For those who doubt the real goals of the PRC, this should be a wakeup call; they are stealing American technology to benefit their economy and military," he said.

Going back as far as 2013, Yanjun was accused of using multiple aliases to carry out economic espionage and steal trade secrets on behalf of China.

Multiple US aviation and aerospace companies, including GE Aviation, a unit of General Electric Co, were his targets, the release said.

SOURCE:Reuters
