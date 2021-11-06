An alleged Chinese State Security spy has been convicted of plotting to steal trade secrets from several US aviation and aerospace companies by a US federal jury.

The US Justice Department said on Friday that Yanjun Xu, the first Chinese operative extradited to the US for trial, was convicted of two counts of conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage.

The charges also included a count of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft and two counts of attempted theft of trade secrets.

The ruling means Yanjun could face up to 60 years in prison, and violations and fines totaling more than $5 million, according to a press release.

He will be sentenced by a federal district court judge.