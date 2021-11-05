Ten publishers are responsible for more than two-thirds of digital climate change denial content on Facebook, a new study from the non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has found.

The outlets, which the report labels the “Toxic Ten,” include several right-wing websites in the US, as well as Russian state media.

They include far-right news site Breitbart; conservative news site Western Journal; conservative media outlet Newsmax; conservative think tank Heritage Foundation-founded Townhall Media; ExxonMobil-funded Media Research Center; conservative daily The Washington Times; conservative online magazine The Federalist; right-wing news site The Daily Wire; conservative news digest Patriot Post; and Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik News.

Using the social media analytics tool NewsWhip, CCDH analysed nearly 7,000 climate crisis denial articles that were featured in Facebook posts over the last year with 709,057 interactions in total.

The analysis found that 69 percent of Facebook users’ interactions with climate denial content came from the ten publishers listed above.

Two of them – Townhall Media and Media Research Center – have links to funding from the fossil fuel industry.

The study’s authors show that the climate denial propaganda machine is driven not just by Facebook, but Google via ad revenue too.

Eight of the Toxic Ten are funded by Google Ads, and together the ten publishers generated up to $5.3 million in ad revenue the last six months alone.