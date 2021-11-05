WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kill over a dozen soldiers in southwest Niger
At least 15 soldiers were killed in the attack on a military outpost in the village of Anzourou near the border with Mali. No group, however, claimed responsibility for it.
Gunmen kill over a dozen soldiers in southwest Niger
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. A local affiliate of Daesh has killed hundreds of civilians in a series of attacks in the same area this year. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali, Alican Tekingunduz
November 5, 2021

Gunmen have killed at least 15 soldiers in an attack on a military outpost in a remote part of southwest Niger where extremist militants operate.

The attackers raided the post in the village of Anzourou near the border with Mali on Thursday evening, officials said on Friday.

“Faced with the strength of the terrorists, the soldiers withdrew to another military position,” Amadou Harouna Maiga, a member of the Union Committee for Peace and Security in Tillabery, told Reuters news agency.

“Between 10 and 15 soldiers fell and five others went missing,” he said. 

The committee, named after the surrounding region, is an organisation that monitors local conflicts.

READ MORE:Niger attack leaves more than a dozen villagers dead

No immediate claim of responsibility

RECOMMENDED

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. 

A local affiliate of Daesh has killed hundreds of civilians in a series of attacks in the same area this year.

Thursday’s raid came two days after 69 people were killed in another area near the Malian border about 100 miles away.

Armed groups have stepped up attacks in a poverty-stricken, arid zone of West Africa encompassing the borderlands of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso in recent years.

Some linked with Al Qaeda and Daesh have sought to seize control of communities and drive out local and international military forces. 

Thousands of civilians have died and millions have fled the unrest.

READ MORE:Niger declares national mourning after 37 killed

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report