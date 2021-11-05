The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen has killed another 126 Houthi rebels in the past 24 hours in raids around the northern pro-government stronghold of Marib.

The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Houthis, each time claiming high losses.

The rebels, who have for months waged an offensive against the government stronghold, rarely comment on losses.

Saudi tolls, therefore, could not be independently verified.

On Friday, the coalition said its strikes "destroyed 16 military vehicles and eliminated 126 terrorists", the official Saudi SPA news agency reported.

