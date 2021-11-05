Afghanistan's national cricket team was quite lucky to participate in the ongoing T20 World Cup championship in the UAE. Next time, the 11-member squad may not be able to compete in such a high profile game because the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to decide whether to suspend the Afghan team's membership or let them play.

The reason? The ICC - the global governing body for cricket - does not recognise the Taliban as a legitimate ruling force in Afghanistan.

A source on Afghanistan's Cricket Board told TRT World that because the ICC had drafted the match fixtures for the T20 World Cup before the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, they could not disqualify the team at the last minute.

The Taliban also had a bone to pick with the ICC. They wanted the governing body to replace the Afghan flag with its own, plus they requested changes to the country's national anthem.

"They wanted players to sing the anthem without music," the cricket board official, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The two sides eventually resolved their differences, allowing the Afghan team to participate in the championship.

"For the ICC, it was not an easy choice to disqualify the Afghan team at the last minute. They had to set their politics aside. They knew they would lose tens of thousands of TV viewers and hundreds of live spectators who love to watch world-famous Afghan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran play," the board official added.

And for the Taliban, letting the team compete in the T20 world championship was in line with the group's attempts to legitimise their rule in the eyes of the world.

A few weeks before the World Cup games began, however, speculations were rife that the Taliban might ban the cricket team from playing in the oil-rich kingdom.

But those fears were allayed on October 6, when Qatar's foreign ministry granted permission, at the request of the Taliban’s interim government, for the Afghanistan team to take part in a training camp ahead of the World Cup. Afghans inside and outside their home country rejoiced.

The Afghan national team is now playing in Group 2 of the World Cup along with Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Scotland and Namibia. Its first win against Scotland on October 25 sparked massive celebrations in Afghanistan, which contrasted sharply with the general uncertainty in the country.

During the initial stage, the team showed promise, winning two games out of four, and in the process they proved to be a uniting factor in a deeply fragmented Afghan society. Taliban leaders, ex-government officials, and several politicians - including former presidents - congratulated the team. For a fleeting moment, the countrywide celebrations blurred the lines of ideological divisions.

This is even more impressive considering professional cricket in Afghanistan is a relatively recent phenomenon. It emerged mainly in the refugee camps in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the mid-1990s. In the last two decades cricket has seen major progress, and today it is the most popular sport in the country.

Sports minus women

It wasn't always an easy road. During Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, men’s sport was strictly controlled in Afghanistan, while women were barred entirely from playing any sport. In addition, the Taliban asked sportsmen to wear “appropriate” clothes and prohibited games during prayer times.

Today, though, the Taliban says things are different. The group’s current head of the National Olympic Committee, Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, told TRT World that no sports are currently banned in Afghanistan.

“Currently, there are 52 athletic federations under the Olympic Committee in the country that consist of different sports. Not even a single sport is banned. All federations are active and running.”

Mutmaeen emphasized that various sports played during the past 20 years will be played under Taliban rule — minus women.