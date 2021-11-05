WORLD
Ethiopia calls on ex-military personnel to fight advancing Tigrayan rebels
The move comes after nine groups fighting against the Ethiopian government said they were set to sign an agreement in Washington to form the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces.
Ethiopia's government has called the rebels and opposition alliance “a publicity stunt, asserting that some of the groups involved ”are not really organisations that have any traction." / Reuters Archive
By Melis Alemdar, Gizem Taşkın
November 5, 2021

The Ethiopian government has called on former military personnel to rejoin the army in a bid to fight off advancing Tigrayan forces.

The Defence Ministry urged veterans on Friday to re-enlist in the armed forces "to safeguard the country from a conspiracy to disintegrate it."

The move comes hours after nine groups who say they are fighting against the government were set to sign an agreement in Washington on Friday to form the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Attorney General Gedion Temothewos said on Friday that groups forming a new anti-government alliance do not have a support base on the ground, dismissing the alliance as a "publicity stunt."

Temothewos and Ethiopian government spokesperson Billene Seyoum spoke to reporters on Friday and pushed back on what they called "media sensationalism" surrounding the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

'Transitional arrangement'

The new alliance seeks to “establish a transitional arrangement in Ethiopia” so the prime minister can depart as soon as possible, organiser Yohanees Abraha, who is with the Tigray group, told The Associated Press new agency late Thursday. 

“The next step will be, of course, to start meeting and communicating with countries, diplomats and international actors in Ethiopia and abroad.”

He said the new alliance is both political and military.

It is unclear whether the alliance will affect the trajectory of the conflict, which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has termed "an existential war."

Abiy's government has dismissed rebel claims of territorial gains, saying Thursday that they were "encircled" and close to defeat, while also urging Ethiopians to unite and join the fight.

UN Security Council calls for ceasefire

The UN Security Council has called for a ceasefire, expressing "deep concern" over the escalation of fighting in the country's north.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia," the body said in a joint statement on Friday.

"They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire and for the creation of conditions for the start of an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis."

The council also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation and national stability, and "reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Ethiopia."

A public meeting of the council set for Friday has been postponed to Monday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
