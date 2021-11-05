Petroleum prices have continued to increase across the world as the United States and Opec members are wrangling over the production increases, risking more trouble for consumers in countries ranging from India, Pakistan, Japan to Germany.

Oil price shock is a setback for global growth, but it is particularly devastating for developing economies where governments don’t have funds to shield people from the consequent inflationary shock. In low-income countries, the situation could be even worse.

“High commodity prices, if sustained, could slow growth in energy importing countries and exacerbate food insecurity in low-income countries,” said a World Bank report in October.

“Elevated food prices combined with the recent spike in energy costs is pushing food price inflation up in several low-income countries, such as Ethiopia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, as well as higher-income EMDEs, including Argentina and Turkey,'' the report found.

But there are no visible signs that Riyadh-led Opec and Moscow will come to terms with Washington to increase their planned production to ease oil markets across the US, Europe, Africa and South Asia.

Most recently, even economically well-developed European countries like the UK have faced gas and oil disruptions while countries like India and China have serious difficulties in meeting their coal demands, which have all shown signs of a growing global energy crisis linked to fossil fuel shortages.

All these happen as the world’s energy demand spikes, with governments easing pandemic measures and activating workplaces and markets. “It's a part of a pattern where rapidly recovering energy demand and supply disruptions result in a price shock,” Lauri Myllyvirta, the lead analyst at Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, told TRT World.

A repeat of the 1970s energy crisis?

Myllyvirta believes that “the longer-term effect” of increases in fuel prices and supply shortages will “be akin to the oil crisis of the 1970s - accelerating efforts to shift away from fossil energy.”

The 1970s energy crisis had some devastating effects on the world economy as the Western countries like the US, Canada, the UK and other Western European states faced enormous petroleum shortages.

The energy crisis was rooted in the Middle Eastern conflicts involving Israel, Arab states and later Iran in 1979, resulting in interruptions to oil exports from big producers like Riyadh and Tehran to world markets.