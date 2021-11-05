Escalating violence has been reported in Myanmar's Chin state, a volatile border region that has become a forefront of resistance against military rule.

Local media, witnesses and the UN have reported a buildup of heavy weapons and troops in Chin, suggesting an imminent army attack to flush out militia groups formed after a February 1 coup.

Internet and other communications have been disrupted, making it difficult to independently verify reports of an offensive in the region, Reuters news agency reported on Friday.

Witnesses, aid groups and local media said houses and churches have been burnt in Thantlang town.

Salai, 28, who fled Thantlang earlier, said there was no information coming from the town.

"We haven't got any update from Thantlang yet. The internet was shut down yesterday morning. There is no connection until now."