Growing violence in Myanmar border region prompts fear
More than 500 civil rights groups have called for a United Nations Security Council meeting to stop rising violence in Myanmar's Chin state.
Escalating violence has been reported in Myanmar's Chin state, a volatile border region that has become a forefront of resistance against military rule. / Reuters
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
November 5, 2021

Escalating violence has been reported in Myanmar's Chin state, a volatile border region that has become a forefront of resistance against military rule.

Local media, witnesses and the UN have reported a buildup of heavy weapons and troops in Chin, suggesting an imminent army attack to flush out militia groups formed after a February 1 coup.

Internet and other communications have been disrupted, making it difficult to independently verify reports of an offensive in the region, Reuters news agency reported on Friday.

Witnesses, aid groups and local media said houses and churches have been burnt in Thantlang town.

Salai, 28, who fled Thantlang earlier, said there was no information coming from the town.

"We haven't got any update from Thantlang yet. The internet was shut down yesterday morning. There is no connection until now."

Call for UN to step in

Human Rights Watch released a statement on behalf of 521 international and domestic organisations that called on the Security Council to adopt a resolution and act before the offensive expands in Chin, which borders India.

"It must convene an urgent meeting on the escalating attacks in Chin State and the overall deepening political, human rights and humanitarian crisis as a result of the Myanmar military leaders' search for power and greed that has caused immense suffering," it said.

Save the Children, one of the signatories, said its office was destroyed.

Myanmar has been paralysed by protests and violence since the coup, with the junta struggling to govern and facing armed resistance from militias and ethnic minority rebels allied with a shadow government that it calls "terrorists".

The UN humanitarian agency in a situation report on Wednesday said clashes between security forces and people's defence forces had intensified in Chin, as well as in neighbouring Magway and Sagaing regions.

READ MORE: Myanmar forces' shelling destroys dozens of homes in western state

SOURCE:Reuters
