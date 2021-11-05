Russian analyst Igor Danchenko who contributed to a dossier of Democratic-funded research into ties between Russia and Donald Trump has been arrested on charges of repeatedly lying to the FBI about his sources of information.

The five-count indictment on Thursday accuses Danchenko of making multiple false statements to the FBI when interviewed in 2017 about his role in collecting information for Christopher Steele, a former British spy whose research into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia was financed by Democrats.

Danchenko, a US-based Russian who'd specialised in Russian and Eurasian matters as an analyst at Brookings Institution, was a significant source for Steele when compiling his dossier of research.

That dossier, the target of intense derision from Trump, was ultimately provided to the FBI and used by federal authorities as they applied for and received surveillance warrants targeting former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Prosecutors say that deception mattered because the FBI “devoted substantial resources attempting to investigate and corroborate" the dossier's allegations and had “relied in large part” on that research in obtaining the surveillance warrants.

A lawyer for Danchenko had no immediate comment.

Contents of indictment

The indictment says Danchenko misled the FBI by denying that he had discussed any allegations in the dossier with a contact of his who was a public relations executive and longtime Democratic operative who volunteered for the campaign of Hillary Clinton, Trump's 2016 opponent.

Danchenko had sourced one or more allegations in the dossier anonymously to that Clinton associate, the indictment says.

The individual is not named in court papers, but his lawyer confirmed his identity as Charles Dolan Jr, a former executive director of the Democratic Governors Association who advised Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign and volunteered for her 2016 campaign.