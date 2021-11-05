WORLD
4 MIN READ
Biden administration sues Texas over law that makes it harder to vote
US Justice Department says the state of Texas is violating federal voting and rights laws by prohibiting drive-in voting and instituting restrictions on hours and mail-in ballots.
Biden administration sues Texas over law that makes it harder to vote
The Texas law was part of a push by some 19 states that have signed off on 33 laws this year which restrict voting. / Reuters
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
November 5, 2021

The US Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Texas over a state law that places strict curbs on voting by mail.

The department's lawsuit on Thursday takes aim at Texas Senate Bill 1, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in September, saying it violates voters' rights.

The challenge filed in a San Antonio federal court targets provisions surrounding mail-in voting requirements and voter assistance, which the Justice Department argues violate federal civil rights protections.

The complaint alleges that the Texas law improperly restricts disabled voters or voters who cannot read or write from being able to receive adequate assistance at voting locations.

"The challenged provisions will disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote, including voters with limited English proficiency, voters with disabilities, elderly voters, members of the military deployed away from home, and American citizens residing outside of the country," the complaint says.

READ MORE:US Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit challenging Biden victory

On Thursday afternoon, Abbott responded to lawsuit in a tweet, saying "Bring it. The Texas election integrity law is legal. It INCREASES hours to vote. It does restrict illegal mail ballot voting. Only those who qualify can vote by mail. It also makes ballot harvesting a felony. In Texas it is easier to vote but harder to cheat.''

The Texas law makes it tougher to cast ballots through the mail by preventing officials from sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications.

RECOMMENDED

It also adds new identification requirements for mail-in voting, prohibits drive-through and 24-hour voting locations, limits early voting, and restricts who can help voters requiring assistance because of disabilities or language barriers.

Legal challenges

This marks the third legal challenge by the Justice Department to Texas state laws and executive orders since Biden took office in January.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments after the department sued Texas over its near-total ban on abortions.

In the summer, the department also sued Texas to block an executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting Covid-19.

In August, a judge issued a preliminary ruling in favour of the Biden administration, saying Abbott's executive order "conflicts with, and poses an obstacle to, federal immigration law."

Abbott says the law is aimed at clamping down on voter fraud. 

Texas officials have previously cited Trump's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in their opposition to expanding voting access.

The Texas law was part of a push by some 19 states that have signed off on 33 laws this year which restrict voting, according to the liberal-leaning Brennon Center for Justice.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report