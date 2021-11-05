TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Facebook says it respects Turkey’s national interests
Azzam Alameddin, the company's director of public policy covering the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey told the Turkish parliament's digital media committee that the company is always open to negotiations with the public and the authorities.
Facebook says it respects Turkey’s national interests
Facebook says it respects the national interests of the country where it operates. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın
November 5, 2021

A Facebook representative has appeared before a Turkish parliamentary media committee to represent the multinational technology company's views.

He emphasised that the company cares about the safety of its users, freedom of expression and also the national interests of the country where it operates.

"We are always trying to strike a balance between security and freedom. Meta is not something supranational. It is impossible for us to consider ourselves superior to you." Azzam Alameddin, the company's director of public policy covering the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, told lawmakers of the Turkish parliament's digital media committee on Thursday. 

The director noted that the company has always been constructive and open to negotiations with the public and authorities.

READ MORE: Introducing the next generation of the internet: the metaverse

RECOMMENDED

Accountability measures

Turkey passed a law in July which requires social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to maintain representatives in the country to deal with complaints about content on their platforms. 

Companies refusing to designate an official representative are subject to fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reductions that would make their networks too slow to use.

According to the law, the local representative of social media companies would be tasked with responding to individual requests to take down content violating privacy and personal rights within 48 hours or to provide grounds for rejection. The company would be held liable for damages if the content is not removed or blocked within 24 hours.

Turkish authorities fined the social media giant at least $5.3 million (40 million Turkish lira) last year for not complying with the request to assign a representative.

READ MORE: Turkish parliament passes social media bill

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report