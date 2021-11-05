Egypt's chief of general intelligence has revealed details of a proposed ceasefire-fire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, inclusive of a prisoner swap.

Spy chief Abbas Kamel's remarks were delivered at an interview on Thursday with Israeli journalists Barak Ravid and Nadav Eyal for Axios news website, on the sidelines of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kamel revealed that the proposed cease-fire includes a long-term cease-fire, a prisoner swap, humanitarian aid to Gaza and reconstruction.

"Egypt speaks every day to Israel and the Palestinians on several issues, including a potential long-term cease-fire deal in Gaza," Kamel said.

The news comes hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that he will meet Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his team in Washington, DC next week, the State Department said Thursday.

Renewed engagement

Kamel said the prisoner swap deal “should start with the release of elderly Palestinian prisoners and of Palestinian women and teenagers who are in Israeli prisons."