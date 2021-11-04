WORLD
UN chief calls on Sudan military chief to restore democratic transition
Antonio Guterres in a phone call with General Abdel Fattah al Burhan also urged him to release civilian leaders including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Guterres's appeal comes after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, regional heavyweights close to the military, joined US and British calls on Burhan to restore the civilian government. (FILE PHOTO) / AFP Archive
November 4, 2021

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has personally appealed to Sudan's military chief to restore the democratic transition more than a week after he led a coup.

In a telephone call to General Abdel Fattah al Burhan on Thursday, Guterres encouraged "all efforts toward resolving the political crisis in Sudan and urgently restoring the constitutional order and Sudan's transitional process," a United Nations statement said.

READ MORE:UN's Guterres urges Sudan army to reverse coup

He urged the military to release civilian leaders including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has been under house arrest after the takeover on October 25.

Moments after the UN statement, Sudanese TV said that Burhan had ordered the release of four ministers.

Guterres's appeal comes after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, regional heavyweights close to the military, joined US and British calls on Burhan to restore the civilian government.

Talks continue

Yesterday reports emerged that Sudan's military leaders and ousted prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had not reached an agreement that could see him return as premier.

Reuters news agency quoting a source close to Hamdok reported on Wednesday that talks between the deposed prime minister and military leaders are still ongoing.

READ MORE:Sudan anti-coup demonstrators set for nationwide rallies

Earlier, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, quoting unnamed sources, said Hamdok had agreed to return to lead a government.

Sudan established an uneasy power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians after the 2019 ouster of dictator Omar al Bashir, with elections set for 2024.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
