UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has personally appealed to Sudan's military chief to restore the democratic transition more than a week after he led a coup.

In a telephone call to General Abdel Fattah al Burhan on Thursday, Guterres encouraged "all efforts toward resolving the political crisis in Sudan and urgently restoring the constitutional order and Sudan's transitional process," a United Nations statement said.

READ MORE:UN's Guterres urges Sudan army to reverse coup

He urged the military to release civilian leaders including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has been under house arrest after the takeover on October 25.

Moments after the UN statement, Sudanese TV said that Burhan had ordered the release of four ministers.

Guterres's appeal comes after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, regional heavyweights close to the military, joined US and British calls on Burhan to restore the civilian government.