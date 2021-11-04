Ethiopia's government has claimed it is on the verge of victory in its year-long war against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls.

"This is not a country that crumbles under foreign propaganda! We are fighting an existential war!" the government's communications office said on Thursday on Facebook, following advances by rebel groups towards the capital.

The statement said the TPLF was "encircled" and close to defeat.

"A rat that strays far from its hole is nearer to its death," the statement said, apparently referring to TPLF offensives that have advanced well beyond the northernmost Tigray region in recent months.

"Our people, realising that we are in the final chapter of saving Ethiopia, should continue their heroic struggle," the statement said.

Combative statement