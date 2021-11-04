Bin shah says trade activity along the border with Pakistan is what shifted focus in that region to the rupee, as traders often use the currency to buy items across the border.

“The government would try to ban that and abolish the use of other currencies and promote AFN and this was the objective before as well.”

Desperately seeking dollars

Back in August former Afghan central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady expected the afghani to fall, as the central bank could not supply enough dollars to local banks, and for the Taliban to use capital controls to prevent outflows.

Indeed, the afghani did fall, plummeting to record lows of 91 against the US dollar. Concerns rose as customers desperate for cash crowded outside banks, which were running low on the much sought after dollar.

The cash strapped administration is attempting to shore up support for the beleaguered currency by shifting local demand for foreign exchange towards the afghani.

“So to make sure AFN has a demand and a strength, governments simply ban other foreign currencies and ask its people, traders, businessmen, whoever to have transactions only in the local currency. Now this obviously leads to more demand for this local currency and when there is more demand, there is some relative degree of strength or credibility intact,” bin Shah says.

The Taliban could channel more afghani into the economy to meet high demand, Juma Khan, an economics professor at Bakhtar University, told Bloomberg. He added that the move could “potentially appreciate afghani currency in the short term, as well as allow the Taliban to purchase and save more dollars at a time the country’s running out of dollars.”

It is unclear how the Taliban will enforce the move after decades of reliance on the dollar, but Sulaiman says proper enforcement hinges on strong state authority.

“We have seen in the past that when these bans were enforced, they would be enforced very critically, strictly for a few days or weeks and then eventually the ban would mean nothing because people would resort back to using foreign currencies,” bin Shah says.

“We will have to wait and see how long this time the practice or enforcement will take place, because in terms of authority, in terms of power or leverage, this new rule is way stronger and different than any other governments in Afghanistan previously.”