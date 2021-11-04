At least 200 fighters have been killed in clashes between Yemen's government forces and Houthi rebels in and around the strategic central province of Marib over the last two days, security officials from both sides have said.

Most of the casualties belonged to the Houthi forces, who have recently wrestled from their rivals most of Marib's 14 districts, according to the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity on Thursday because they were not authorised to brief the media.

They added that hundreds were wounded in the same clashes.

In recent days, Houthis have been advancing towards the capital of the province, which is also named Marib.

As of Thursday, the rebels were stationed in the district of Sirwah, less than 30 miles (about 48 km) west of the city of Marib, said the officials.

The Houthis have for years attempted to take oil-rich Marib to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen.

The Iran-backed Shia Houthis have stepped up their push in the oil-rich province in recent weeks, while also escalating cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia.