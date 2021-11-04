A first-of-its-kind experiment in which a kidney from a genetically modified pig was successfully attached to a human has reignited a decades-old debate among the faithful about the religious permissibility of utilising swine parts.

Islam and Judaism prohibit the consumption of pork under normal circumstances; however, porcine products have been widely used in medicines ranging from insulin to measles vaccines.

Beyond that, pig valves have aided many a Muslim's heart ever since the first graft surgery was performed in the 1960s. The process is called ¨xenotransplantation¨— the science of moving a tissue or a functioning organ from one species to another.

“I can say that the mainstream view of religious scholars is that it’s possible to use pig parts as long as we don’t have any alternative available,” says Dr. Mohammed Ghaly, a professor of Islam and biomedical ethics at Qatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

“We have an Islamic ruling that says something forbidden can become permissible if there’s a medical necessity. After all, saving a human life is viewed as a very noble gesture in Islam,” he tells TRT World.

Organ transplantation is typically the last option for thousands of critically-ill patients. In the United States alone, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a donor organ. Many of them will die due to a shortage of donor kidneys and livers.

Despite the demand, successful xenotransplantation has proved an elusive goal for researchers in the over 40 years since the first scientific attempt to transplant an entire animal organ into humans.

A big hurdle to overcome has been the strong immune response, which is triggered when the human body comes in contact with foreign tissue, often rejecting it immediately.

In the recent experiment, surgeons at New York University Langone Health, an academic medical centre, were able to make a pig kidney perform its normal functions for three days after attaching it to the abdomen of a brain-dead patient.

That study, which has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, is being hailed as a breakthrough.

Why not a goat or a sheep?

Pig has become the preferred subject for xenotransplant research almost by default.

“Being a Muslim, we might have a problem with pig. But for the rest of the world, it’s already consumed as food,” says Dr. Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin, the Director of Cardiac Xenotransplantation Programme at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Mohiuddin, a practising Muslim of Pakistani origin, is among the pioneers in the field of xenotransplantation. He and his colleagues at the National Institutes of Health successfully attached pig hearts to several baboons in 2014. One of the hearts survived for almost 3 years.

“We have completely mapped the genome of a pig,” he says, referring to the set of genetic information that forms the basis of living organisms.

“We know how a pig differs from a human and what changes are needed to make its organs acceptable in our bodies. We don’t know much about goats or cows.”

Non-human primates such as gorillas are the most ideal candidates to harvest donor organs.

Genetically speaking, they are much closer to humans — that’s one reason most advanced xenotransplant tests are still performed on monkeys.

The problem is that baboons, gorillas and chimpanzees are considered endangered species. There are also concerns that some zoonotic viruses, much like the coronavirus, can jump from monkeys to humans.

Pigs have become the preferred animal of choice for researchers for multiple reasons. They grow up fast, reproduce frequently and in abundance, and the size of their organs is similar to that of humans.

The loathsome khanzir