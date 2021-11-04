WORLD
Lebanese leaders agree on 'roadmap' to end row with Saudis
Statements from within Lebanon that the Yemen war was "futile" and "absurd" drew the ire of other Gulf states, sparking a rift with Saudi Arabia.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has renewed his call for his information minister to resign, calling it a priority to resolve the crisis with the Gulf. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 4, 2021

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said he had agreed with President Michel Aoun on a "roadmap" to solve a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia, according to a Lebanese presidency post on Twitter.

He did not give details.

Lebanon is facing its worst rift yet with oil-rich Gulf Arab states, spurred by comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi before his official appointment.

In an interview he said was recorded on August 5, Kordahi said Yemen was subjected to aggression and that its Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves.

Saudi Arabia and some Gulf Arab allies reacted angrily to the remarks. 

Riyadh expelled Lebanon's ambassador, banned all imports from Lebanon and recalled its envoy for consultations.

PM renews call for minister to quit

Mikati once again urged the information minister to “do what needs to be done,” an apparent appeal for him to step down. 

Prime Minister  cannot dismiss the minister without approval of at least two-thirds of the Cabinet and Lebanon's president.

Mikati said Kordahi’s resignation would be a “priority and the natural road map to get out of the crisis,” and preserve the “depths and good relations" with Gulf Arab countries, and “especially Saudi Arabia.”

Kordahi was named to the government by a Hezbollah-allied party. Hezbollah members have called the Saudi campaign “extortion.”

Kordahi has refused to resign, insisting Yemen’s Houthis have the right to defend themselves and saying that he did not mean to offend with his comments.

