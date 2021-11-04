Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said he had agreed with President Michel Aoun on a "roadmap" to solve a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia, according to a Lebanese presidency post on Twitter.

He did not give details.

Lebanon is facing its worst rift yet with oil-rich Gulf Arab states, spurred by comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi before his official appointment.

In an interview he said was recorded on August 5, Kordahi said Yemen was subjected to aggression and that its Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves.

Saudi Arabia and some Gulf Arab allies reacted angrily to the remarks.

Riyadh expelled Lebanon's ambassador, banned all imports from Lebanon and recalled its envoy for consultations.