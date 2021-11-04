WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK becomes first country to authorise anti-Covid pill
Developed by drugmaker Merck, the drug is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus that causes Covid-19 and is taken twice a day for five days.
UK becomes first country to authorise anti-Covid pill
Merck has said it can produce 10 million treatment courses through the end of the year, but much of that supply has already been purchased by governments worldwide. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 4, 2021

Britain has granted conditional authorisation to the only pill shown to successfully treat Covid-19 so far. 

It became the first country on Thursday to approve the treatment from drugmaker Merck, although it wasn't immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.

The pill was licensed for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, such as obesity or heart disease. 

Patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 would take four pills of the drug, known as molnupiravir, twice a day for five days.

An antiviral pill that reduces symptoms and speeds recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing caseloads on hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with fragile health systems. 

READ MORE:US panel endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

Two-pronged approach

It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

Molnupiravir is also pending review with regulators in the US, the European Union and elsewhere. 

The US Food and Drug Administration announced last month it would convene a panel of independent experts to scrutinise the pill's safety and effectiveness in late November.

RECOMMENDED

Initial supplies will be limited. 

Merck has said it can produce 10 million treatment courses through the end of the year, but much of that supply has already been purchased by governments worldwide.

In October, UK officials announced they secured 480,000 courses of molnupiravir and expected thousands of vulnerable Britons to have access to the treatment this winter via a national study.

READ MORE: US signs $1.2M deal to procure 1.7 million courses of Merck's Covid-19 pill

'Historic day'

“Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for Covid-19," British health secretary Sajid Javid said.

“We are working at pace across the government and with the NHS to set out plans to deploy molnupiravir to patients through a national study as soon as possible," he said in a statement, referring to the UK's National Health Service.

Doctors said the treatment would be particularly significant for people who don't respond well to vaccination.

Merck announced preliminary results last month showing its drug cut hospitalisations and deaths by half among patients with early Covid-19 symptoms. 

The results haven't yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates