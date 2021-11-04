The supreme leader of the Taliban has warned against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the group that has taken charge of Afghanistan.

Reflecting the seriousness of the threat, the reclusive Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a rare written public statement on Thursday to urge Taliban commanders to purge their ranks.

In it he says "all those elders of their groups must look inside their ranks and see if there is any unknown entity working against the will of the government, which must be eradicated as soon as possible.

"Whatever wrong happens, the elder will be responsible for the consequences of the actions in this world and in the afterlife," he warned, in a statement tweeted out by multiple Taliban accounts.

The Taliban seized power in August after overrunning the capital and ousting the collapsing US-backed government, declaring a new Emirate of Afghanistan.

But after 20 years of guerrilla warfare, the Taliban has been forced to expand their ranks rapidly by recruiting former foes, allied militants and young madrassa students.

Rising number of attacks