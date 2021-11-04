With no human assistance, killer robots making decisions about humans could be a science fiction movie-worthy scenario.

But Amnesty International says we are now facing the unthinkable - “Killer robots are not a future problem anymore.”

Human rights organisations warn that they’re already functional, heavily invested, and can be a grave threat to humanity.

Here’s what you need to know about these killer machines.

A product of AI and new technology

What human rights organisations call "killer robots" are crewless combat aerial vehicles or lethal autonomous weapons systems, also known as LAWS.

These systems are powered by the most evolved artificial intelligence. Thanks to augmented reality (AR) technology, killer robots use facial recognition, movement sensors and the ability to attack humans with a mind of its own or with no meaningful human control.

These lethal autonomous weapons systems are “programmed to attack targets without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition: in effect, a true 'fire, forget and find' capability," a 2021 report commissioned by the United Nations said.

It means the weapon is able to guide itself to attack a target after it’s fired.

They can take “unethical” life and death decisions

But human rights organisations have been pointing out that machines should be charged to take complex ethical decisions.

“They lack compassion and understanding, they make decisions based on biased, flawed and oppressive processes,” Amnesty International said on November 4, in a petition launched with the partnership of Stop Killer Robots.

“Emerging technologies like facial and vocal recognition often fail in recognising women, people of colour and persons with disabilities. This means that autonomous weapons can never be adequately programmed to substitute human decision making,” the human rights group explained.

A similar concern was raised in a study that discovered that a popular artificial intelligence model was extremely biased.

The text it generated persistently assembles sentences linking Muslims with violence the most, while also targeting certain religious groups, including Jews and some races.

The future of warfare and border control

Amnesty says these weapons could be used in conflict zones, by police forces and in border control.