Global food prices have skyrocketed for a third straight month in October, reaching a fresh 10-year peak.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) said on Thursday that price hikes were lifted by rising costs of cereals and vegetable oils.

The FAO's food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 133.2 points last month compared with a revised 129.2 for September.

The September figure was previously given as 130.0.

Rising price trend