The death toll from the collapse of a 21-storey building in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has risen to 36.

"So far, 36 people – 33 males and three female – have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors," Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said on Thursday.

The building under construction in the Ikoyi district of Lagos crumbled on Monday afternoon, trapping dozens of people working on the site.

The emergency services said Wednesday that 22 bodies had been recovered, but more were found later in the day.

The number of people present on the site at the time of the collapse is still unknown.

READ MORE: Nigeria races to find survivors as building collapse toll rises