WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli parliament passes first budget in three years, dodges elections
Failure to pass the budget by November 14 would have brought down the government that was sworn into office in June, leading to the fifth election in barely three years.
Israeli parliament passes first budget in three years, dodges elections
The ruling coalition headed by Israeli PM Bennett includes eight parties from across the political spectrum. / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 4, 2021

Israel's parliament has passed a national budget for the first time in three years, avoiding a November deadline that would have triggered fresh elections.

MPs approved on Thursday a 609 billion shekel ($194 billion) spending plan for 2021 and are to resume debate later in the day on a 573 billion shekel package for next year.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett celebrated on Twitter, writing that “after years of chaos – we formed a government, we overcame the Delta variant, and now, thank God, we passed a budget for Israel.”

The legislature voted 61-59 vote in favour of the 2021 budget in a test for Bennett's coalition of right-wing, centrist, left-wing and Palestinian parties.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had addressed lawmakers during the debate, accusing Bennett of leading "a government of liars".

"We must bring down this irresponsible government," he told MPs.

Bennett retorted that the opposition under the former premier's leadership was seeking only "chaos."

"We want stability," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Bennett clears hurdle

Marathon overnight voting on budget bills in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, was a major hurdle for the new government headed by Bennett, whose fractious coalition holds a narrow majority.

Failure to pass the budget by November 14 would have brought down the government that was sworn into office in June and triggered a fifth election in barely three years, giving Netanyahu an opportunity to return to power.

The ruling coalition headed by Bennett includes eight parties from across the political spectrum and has a razor-thin margin of 61 seats in the 120-member assembly.

Israel entered a prolonged political crisis after elections in April 2019, when a right-wing party that had been allied with Netanyahu refused to sit in a government with him while he faces criminal indictments. The next two years saw four successive deadlocked elections, and a parliament dissolved in 2020 because it failed to pass a budget.

The government formed in June includes parties ranging from ultranationalists to Palestinians united by little more than a desire to avoid another Netanyahu-led government or more elections. 

READ MORE: Israel's Bennet and Lapid reach coalition deal to oust Netanyahu

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates