A bruising loss and an unexpectedly close call in two statewide elections sent Democrats scrambling for answers and calling for new strategies Wednesday, as they worked to unstick a stalled legislative agenda that has exposed deep divisions ahead of critical midterm elections.

Barely a year from snatching unfettered control of the White House and Congress, Democrats were abruptly facing an ominous new political reality thanks to two Republican political newcomers.

Glenn Youngkin edged Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe in the governor's race in Democratic-leaning Virginia, while Democratic Governor Phil Murphy of deep-blue New Jersey eked out reelection against Jack Ciattarelli.

Both states are filled with suburban voters whose loathing of President Donald Trump prompted them to flee the GOP in significant numbers in 2018 and 2020, fueling big Democratic wins. But Tuesday's results showed those gains were fleeting, as Republicans kept their distance from the unpopular former president and instead harnessed culture war grievances to rally the party's base voters.

It was a forbidding signal for Democrats gripping paper-thin congressional majorities and facing midterm elections in which the party holding the White House historically loses droves of seats, particularly in the House.

Many in the party said the voting underscored that, with people facing stresses like the still-untamed pandemic, inflation and high gasoline prices, Democrats controlling government need to produce results voters can feel.

“People want us to get things done,” President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden said he was pushing Democrats to end their monthslong gridlock over the two pillars of his domestic agenda — a 10-year, $1.75 trillion package of social and environment initiatives and a $1 trillion collection of roadway and other infrastructure projects. House progressives have blocked the infrastructure measure, which passed the Senate in August with bipartisan support, in an attempt to force party moderates to back the larger measure.

“People need a little breathing room. They're overwhelmed," added Biden, whose slouching approval rating was viewed as a drag on McAuliffe and Murphy. “I think we have to just produce results to change their standard of living and give them a little bit more breathing room.”

Other Democrats echoed that theme, asserting that once the huge bills are enacted voters would feel the benefits in time to reward them next November.

“We’re not broken, we’re just not finished," said Democratic Party Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, who heads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats' political arm.

Democrats, whose progressives and moderates have battled for months over the party’s two headline measures, were of different minds about how the legislation could have the most effective political impact.