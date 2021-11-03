US authorities have put the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware on a list of restricted companies, taking aim at software central to a scandal over surveillance of journalists and officials.

The US Commerce Department said on Wednesday that NSO Group is being added to the “entity list,” which limits its access to US components and technology by requiring government permission for exports.

“The United States is committed to aggressively using export controls to hold companies accountable that develop, traffic, or use technologies to conduct malicious activities that threaten the cybersecurity of members of civil society, dissidents, government officials, and organisations here and abroad,” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

NSO fired back at the decision, saying its "technologies support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime."

"We will advocate for this decision to be reversed," a NSO spokesperson said.

Washington also targeted Israeli company Candiru, Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE (COSEINC) and Russian firm Positive Technologies.

The department said putting these companies on the entity list was part of the Biden administration’s efforts to promote human rights in US foreign policy.

READ MORE: How NSO spyware became a favourite espionage tool for autocratic regimes