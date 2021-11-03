As part of a collective effort to combat climate change, several nations have pledged to secure the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius at the recently held international climate conference.

While world leaders have been meeting to try and find a solution to curb climate change, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the leader of the largest carbon emitter on the planet, did not attend the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Scotland. His absence naturally drew criticism from US President Joe Biden.

President Xi Jinping promised last year to stop adding to the global warming problem by 2060, as these companies are expected to shift to clean energy by embracing new technologies.

But, the current situation on the ground does not look promising.

According to a Bloomberg report, the carbon emissions of China's giant state-owned companies are more than many nations.

"Emissions of numerous state-owned enterprises in the power, steel, cement, oil refining, and other major emitting sectors are equal to those of entire nations,” Lauri Myllyvirta, an analyst with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air who made predictions on Chinese companies carbon emission for the project shared by Bloomberg, said.

“Once these enterprises align their investments and business plans with the emissions-neutrality target, they can make an enormous contribution, if they choose to,” Myllyvirta added.

A Finland-based environmental research group, CREA, has collected data from those Chinese companies in the most polluting sectors by focusing on their public data showing coal use and production capacities and their sustainability reports.

All estimations include the emissions from manufacturing operations and electricity use.

Jaw-dropping emissions