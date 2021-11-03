Dominique Elysee was born in March 1968 after his single-mother, Marie Carmen travelled to Mauritius from the Chagos Islands to give birth - a common practice for indigenous Chagossians to travel from their tropical archipelago for work purposes, buying supplies or receiving healthcare. But after Dominique’s birth, Marie Carmen was banned from returning to her home of Peros Banhos, one of the 65-islands. From the mid-60s onwards, those Chagossians like her in Mauritius and Seychelles were refused passage back to their homeland, often told by shipping companies the islands were closed or sold.

Between 1967-1973, roughly 2,000 Chagossians were displaced from their homeland to Mauritius and Seychelles, in a secret process to make way for a US military base on the island of Diego Garcia.

In 1965, the Chagos Archipelago was separated from Mauritius - while Mauritius was a British colony. The UK bought it for £3m, forming the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT).

Mauritius says it was forced to give up the Chagos in exchange for independence, which it got in 1968.

The UK will “cede the territory to Mauritius when it is no longer needed for defence purposes”.

In exile, the community were pushed into extreme poverty, never being allowed to resettle on the Chagos.

In Mauritius, Dominique grew up with his two older sisters Andrea and Claire and was raised by his single mother, who "was struggling” as a housemaid. "She was working at 3-4 places at the same time. She worked at 7 am in the morning and came back at 7 pm in the evening”.

As Dominique grew up, he later worked in hospitality as a chef and barman in Mauritius, before moving to Ireland to study IT. From 2007, he spent around six years there, supporting his studies with part-time work as a chef.

Afterwards, Dominique followed his mother to the UK, who had already resettled in the town of Crawley, southern England, where most of the 3,000 Chagossians live.

Like her, Dominique believed he would gain British citizenship.

But it did not happen.

Dominique’s journey

Since 2012, Dominique’s life has been held up after moving to the UK and applying for a British passport. “After six or seven months, it was refused,” he told TRT World.

Dominique says he has made four unsuccessful applications for a British passport, with financial implications for his retired mother.

“My mum is 82 and I can’t work. I depend on my 82-year-old mother. It’s ridiculous,” said 53-year-old Dominique.“You can’t have a bank account. You don’t have any national insurance number. You can’t put (get) life insurance because you’re not working.”

After his sisters and mother gained citizenship “straight away,” Dominique says he complied with the authorities’ request to provide supporting documents for his application - like his grandparent’s marriage certificate with details about where they were born and marriage-year. “It took about three years to find out all this paperwork. Then they say oh no by descent you are not eligible,” he said.

In 2002, the British Overseas Territories (BOTs) Act granted British citizenship to Chagossians born between 1969-1982.