A European Parliament delegation has arrived in Taiwan, part of an effort to build closer ties with the island state despite warnings from China.

"Our visit shows how Taiwan now is very high in the agenda in Brussels and in every member state," Raphael Glucksmann, a French member of the European Parliament, told Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang at a meeting.

"We in Europe are also confronted with interference from authoritarian regimes and we came here to learn from you," added Glucksmann, who is leading the delegation.

He described Taiwan as "a laboratory and a hub for the fight against foreign interference and the preservation of democracy".

In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry pointed to the "great significance" of the first official delegation from the European Parliament.

During the three-day visit, organised by a committee of the European Parliament on foreign interference in democratic processes, the ministry said the delegation would discuss threats such as disinformation and cyber attacks.

In a statement, the office of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said the government would share its experiences in tackling challenges such as "foreign infiltration".

