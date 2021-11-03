WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran media reports failed US bid to seize tanker in Sea of Oman
US forces reportedly used helicopters and warships to block a tanker carrying Iranian oil but the Revolutionary Guard reacted “promptly”.
Iran media reports failed US bid to seize tanker in Sea of Oman
Iran's Press TV said the tanker was back in Iran's territorial waters. / Reuters Archive
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
November 3, 2021

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil, Iran's state television reported.

The report on Wednesday gave no details of the date of the incident or the country where the vessel is registered.

"The United States stopped a tanker exporting Iranian oil and transferred its cargo to another tanker which it directed towards an unknown destination," it said.

"The naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards then captured the tanker with air support," it said, without specifying which vessel it was referring to.

"US forces again tried to block the passage of the tanker using a warship and several helicopters but again failed."

"The tanker is now in Iranian territorial waters."

Differing accounts

A US defence official called the Iranian explanation "inaccurate and untrue."

The official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, told AFP news agency on Wednesday that two US ships in the area watched Iranian forces "swarming, boarding and seizing the vessel and take it to Iranian waters."

"We were directed to closely monitor, and not to engage," the official said.

RECOMMENDED

Aerial videos posted by Iran's Fars news agency show US naval vessels and much smaller Iranian speedboats following and circling the tanker, but give no clarity on the circumstances of the incident.

READ MORE: Iran FM: Tehran may work with US over oil, Gulf security, not on Israel

Nuclear deal deadlock

The report comes amid faltering efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that would see a lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports.

Iran has repeatedly warned the United States about its military activities in the Gulf, saying that the Guards naval forces have increased patrols to also secure the passage of Iranian ships and combat fuel smuggling.

President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to rejoin the nuclear deal, but talks on the practicalities have been suspended since June.

READ MORE: The Iran nuclear deal may soon become Biden’s second major failure

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates