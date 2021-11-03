In 1948, Harry S Truman, Democrat and father of the US’ containment policy towards the Soviet Union, ordered perhaps the biggest airlift in human history to supply West Berlin against the Soviet Union blockade and founded the NATO alliance. Some 73 years later, under a Democrat president, US army officials opened US-controlled airspace in Syria for Russia to stop a fellow NATO ally. One wonders if Truman would be turning in his grave.

On October 28, 2021, Russia deployed a SU-35 fighter jet from its Hmeimim airbase in Syria’s west to Qamishli airbase in northeast Syria. This move was surprising as the airspace in the east of the country is controlled by the US, according to an agreement reached between both nations. After the deployment, the Russian fighter jet conducted a flight near the frontline in Tal Tamr, further indicating the American consent for Russia entering the airspace.

The Russian military also conducted a military drill with helicopters and artillery in Ayn al Arab. The timing of this American green light to Russia is critical as it is happening as a joint operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army appears to be imminent.

While Russia protects the YPG militarily, US forces in Syria have neither the permission nor the territorial presence to prevent a new military operation. Russia’s ability to protect the YPG east of the Euphrates is limited. Even though Russia has units deployed in the region, it does not control the airspace, and American fighter jets won’t block the Turkish air force.

YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK which is recognised as a terror organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

By opening the airspace to Russia, US CENTCOM officials are looking to block Turkey’s air superiority by using the Russian air force and prevent a new Turkish-Syrian military operation.

What may come as a shock for many is in reality just another step in an ongoing trend. In 2019, the US president ordered the military to withdraw and the Syrian National Army and the Turkish Armed Forces launched the second part of Operation Peace Spring to liberate the town of Manbij from the YPG. At that time, US CENTCOM officials decided to follow another policy. US soldiers abruptly handed over their bases to the Russian army. With this move, the Russian army deployed forces in front of the military operation and prevented further incursion.

Russia also deployed its forces to the east of the Euphrates and filled the void left by the US. Rather than see Turkish and Syrian forces in Manbij, US CENTCOM officials handed the bulk of YPG-held areas to Russia.

As in 2019, US CENTCOM officials gained nothing from Russia in return for their generous gift. So why is CENTCOM providing Russia with such benefits to stop a fellow NATO ally?