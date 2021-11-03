Rescuers in Nigeria have raced to find survivors, two days after a high-rise building under construction collapsed and trapped scores of people in the commercial capital Lagos.

The death toll from the collapse rose to 22, an emergency official said on Wednesday.

Anxious family members and large crowds gathered near the site of the incident hoping to hear news on the fate of those still trapped under chunks of masonry and mangled steel where the building once stood.

National Emergency Management Agency coordinator for Lagos Ibrahim Farinloye said several bodies were recovered overnight and nine people were pulled out alive.

READ MORE: Several dead, dozens feared trapped after high-rise collapses in Nigeria