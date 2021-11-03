WORLD
3 MIN READ
Minneapolis voters reject disbanding police 18 months after Floyd murder
Democrats, normally allies in the largely progressive Midwestern city, split over the ballot question.
Minneapolis voters reject disbanding police 18 months after Floyd murder
George Floyd's death ignited calls from activists to "defund the police" - which even most of those who supported scrapping the Minneapolis police department rejected. / AP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
November 3, 2021

Minneapolis voters have decided not to replace their police force with a new department that would have taken a holistic approach to crime.

With all precincts reporting tallies, more than 56 percent of voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot asking residents if they wanted to create a new Department of Public Safety to take the place of the police department.

The vote was held 18 months after the murder of George Floyd in the city sparked global protests for racial justice.

Leili Fatehi, campaign manager for All of Mpls, which campaigned against dissolving the police department, said voters gave a clear mandate for continuing to work on reforms within the structure of the agency.

She said neither side of the ballot measure is happy with the status quo of policing in the city, but they disagree on how best to make changes.

READ MORE: Minneapolis voters weigh fate of police force after George Floyd

RECOMMENDED

Racial debate

Minneapolis was thrust to the centre of the US racial justice debate in May 2020 when officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee against the neck of Floyd, a Black man, for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was sentenced in June to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Three other officers charged in Floyd's death face trial in March.

Floyd's death ignited calls from activists to "defund the police" - which even most of those who supported scrapping the Minneapolis police department rejected. 

Instead, they called for rethinking how and when police are used, not the disbanding all armed officers.

Some of the state's best-known progressives - such as US Representative Ilhan Omar and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who oversaw Chauvin's prosecution - supported the change.

READ MORE: Pulitzers honour teen for cellphone video of George Floyd murder

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates