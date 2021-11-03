WORLD
3 MIN READ
Adams wins NYC and Wu becomes first Asian-American mayor of Boston
Michelle Wu broke a two-century-old streak of white, male city leaders and became the city's first woman and person of colour elected as mayor.
Adams wins NYC and Wu becomes first Asian-American mayor of Boston
Former police captain Eric Adams was a vocal critic of the police department, advocated for Black officers and spoke out about injustices. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
November 3, 2021

Former police captain Eric Adams has easily won the race for New York mayor and Boston has elected its first woman and Asian American to the city’s top job.

Voters in both the US cities on Tuesday picked local leaders who were largely defined by their stances on police and crime.

Adams, who will become the second Black mayor of the nation's largest city, first triumphed this summer in a crowded Democratic primary after he struck a nuanced stance on law enforcement issues. 

His message on crime and his experience as a police officer largely insulated him from attacks from his Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol.

He described being beaten by police officers as a teenager when he was arrested for trespassing. 

When he later became a cop, he was a vocal critic of the police department, advocated for Black officers and spoke out about injustices. 

But he did not embrace calls from some progressives to defund the police by shifting money from law enforcement to social work and other programs aimed at addressing the root causes of crime.

READ MORE:US House approves 'George Floyd' police reform bill

RECOMMENDED

Wu advocates liberal approach

In Boston, Michelle Wu espoused a more liberal approach to policing and called for bigger reforms, but her history-making win came in a campaign dominated more by debates about issues such as affordable housing.

Wu and her opponent, fellow council member Annissa Essaibi George, chiefly clashed over issues such as affordable housing, public education and transportation. 

But differences on policing and crime also emerged between the two Democratic women in the nonpartisan race.

Wu, a daughter of Taiwanese immigrants and a protege of liberal Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, had called for major police reforms. 

Before she was a candidate, Wu joined other city council members in calling for a 10 percent cut to the police department’s budget.

READ MORE:Minneapolis voters weigh fate of police force after George Floyd

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates