President Joe Biden has said that the high inflation in the US is due to COVID-19.

"The significant reason why prices are up is because of COVID affecting the supply chain," he said at a press conference at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

He was responding to a reporter who noted that besides gasoline prices, the cost of everyday items are up and inflation in the country is at a 13-year high.

"So when specifically should Americans expect those prices to come down?" asked the reporter.

The president said his administration is working on the supply chain issue this year.