Brcko is a port-town in northern Bosnia and Herzegovina located along the Sava River. Positioned right across Croatia and with access to the Sava and the Danube river for transport and trade, it was a vital strategic town throughout history.

Brcko was the site of fierce battles between the Bosnian Government Army and the Bosnian Serb Army separatists during the 1992-1995 war. The so-called corridor was vital for the Bosnian Serbs in north-western Bosnia and Herzegovina since it was the only ground route for them to connect with Eastern Bosnia and Serbia proper.

In the Dayton Peace Accords, this territory – which no side wanted to give up – was converted into a separate district autonomous from the Federation (predominantly Bosniak-Bosnian Croat populated) and the Bosnian Serb Republic (predominantly Bosnian Serb populated).

Brcko was one of the first sites of war crimes. Hundreds of Bosniaks and Bosnian Croats were slaughtered by Bosnian Serb police and military. Pictures of bodies being dumped in mass graves circled the globe. However, the southern rural parts of Brcko were strongly defended by the Bosnian Army. The crimes committed in Brcko were so brutal that several perpetrators were immediately arrested and extradited to the Hague Tribunal to be tried for war crimes.

In March 1999, an arbitration agreement was finalised bringing Brcko District under the administration of an American International Supervisor. With no entity-level interference and discriminatory legislation, life in Brcko flourished. It became one of those rare places in the country where citizens lived equally and peacefully.