Serbian nationalism and its historic dream of ‘Greater Serbia’ had cost many Bosniak lives alongside Croats and others in the 1990s after the disintegration of former communist Yugoslavia.

No one, mainly Muslim Bosniaks, wants to go back to those terrible days, when the Serbian army under the former President Slobodan Milosevic committed genocide against Bosniaks, killing at least 200,000 people, including 12,000 children.

But apparently, Milorad Dodik, a Bosnian Serb leader, who also happens to be a member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency, has other ideas. Dodik denies the Srebrenica genocide, calling it a “fabricated myth”. He openly advocates the dissolution of the multi-ethnic state established by the US-designed Dayton Peace Accords of 1995.

“Current authorities in the Republika Srpska entity have been propagating secession for more than a decade. The latest attacks on state institutions are not sudden. They are part of a wider project,” says Sefik Dzaferovic, a member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s presidency and a leading Bosniak politician.

Republika Srpska refers to the Bosnian Serb Republic, a political entity inside Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dodik, a Serbian nationalist with autocratic tendencies, was the former president of Republika Srpska.

Dodik has recently disclosed that he wants to disband some crucial Bosnian state institutions like Intelligence-Security Agency, the country’s central armed forces and the constitutional court from Republika Srpska.

“Dodik's policy is just a continuation of the attempt to create a Greater Serbia through the seizure of the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina. That is the war goal of war criminals Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic. Dodik continues their policy,” Dzaferovic tells TRT World.

Like Dodik, both Karadzic and Mladic were Bosnian Serbs, who collaborated to conduct a brutal campaign against Bosniaks during the Bosnian War. While Karadzic was the former president of Bosnian Serb Republic, Mladic was the former commander of Bosnian Serb forces.

Both men were convicted for committing genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

While Dodik finds Bosnia and Herzegovina an “artificial” state, he is silent on the description of Karadzic and Mladic, members of a warmonger Serbian nationalist leadership, which was determined to wipe Bosniak Muslims out from the Balkans.

“Dodik is trying to finish what was the plan of Bosnian Serbs during the aggression on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 90s when the genocide against Bosniaks was committed,” says Ivan Ejub Kostic, a political analyst and managing director of the Balkan Centre for the Middle East.

“In other words, Dodik is doing everything he can that Republika of Srpska secedes from Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Kostic tells TRT World.

But Dzaferovic says that like the 1990s, Bosniaks will stay steadfast to defend their homeland against any aggression coming from Serbs or their possible allies, protecting the integrity of Sarajevo.

“We will not allow that. We defended Bosnia and Herzegovina in the period 1992-1995. We are ready to defend it again. We are not afraid of Dodik and others like him,” says top Bosniak leader.